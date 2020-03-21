AdHive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, AdHive has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. AdHive has a market capitalization of $72,111.30 and $50.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000111 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

