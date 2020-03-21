AdHive (ADH) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $75,425.44 and $31.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

