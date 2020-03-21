ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on ADMA. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

