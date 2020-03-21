Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

AAP stock traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.03. 1,548,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.