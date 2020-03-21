Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.00

News stories about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,235,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 132.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

