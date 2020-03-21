Advanced Technology Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,671.66 and $120.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007251 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,410,113 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

