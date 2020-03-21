Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AAL stock remained flat at $C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. Advantage Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

