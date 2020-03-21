Advisor Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,455,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,258,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,036,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after buying an additional 478,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,206,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Amdocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 546,312 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

