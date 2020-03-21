aelf 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.91 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, Bancor Network and CoinTiger. In the last week, aelf has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $31.62 million and approximately $26.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, BCEX, IDEX, Koinex, Tokenomy, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Bithumb, Kucoin, Allbit, Bibox, Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

