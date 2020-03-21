Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.0987 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $433.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00655608 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

