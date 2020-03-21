Aeon One Day Volume Hits $355.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00676520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

