Aeron One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, Radar Relay and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

