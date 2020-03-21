Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $30.93 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, OOOBTC and Bithumb. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001159 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,746,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,925,934 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, IDAX, Bithumb, Crex24, Koinex, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Liqui, CoinBene, HitBTC, BigONE and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.