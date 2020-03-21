AidCoin (AID) Hits Market Cap of $237,288.29

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Upbit. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $237,288.29 and approximately $57.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.02654092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

