Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $25.12 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, Aion has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Koinex, Bancor Network, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

