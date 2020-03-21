Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a media sentiment score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Air Canada’s ranking:

Shares of ACDVF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

