AirSwap (AST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $4.27 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Gatecoin, OKEx, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

