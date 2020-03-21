Akropolis Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Akropolis has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $330,141.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

