Aladdin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. Aladdin has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.02148789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.03524856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00621514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00662405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00081004 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00548863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,122,051,387 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

