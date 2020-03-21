Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Alamo Group worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 158,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.30 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

