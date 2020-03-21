Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.40% of Albemarle worth $30,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

NYSE ALB opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

