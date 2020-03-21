Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post sales of $1.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $6.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $35.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALBO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

