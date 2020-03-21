Alchemint Standards (SDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $55,116.40 and $1.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.02660938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00193154 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

