Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

NYSE AA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. 9,949,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,920. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after buying an additional 3,244,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 151,890 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

