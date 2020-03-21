Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

BABA opened at $181.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

