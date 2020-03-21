Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alliant Energy worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 565,906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNT traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

