AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $240,593.33 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $240,593.33 and approximately $246.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

