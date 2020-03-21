ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,355 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.63% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $45,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SDOG traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

