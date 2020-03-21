Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 33,344 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.52% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

AUTL stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

