Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 5,499 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of FBHS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

