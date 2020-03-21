Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $85,524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,577.

MDLA opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

