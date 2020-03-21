Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,561 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.30 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

