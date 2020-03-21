Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.27% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

