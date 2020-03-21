Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.05 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,071,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $116.98 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

