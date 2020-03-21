Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.43 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.