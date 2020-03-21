Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.01. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

