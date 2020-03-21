Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,786 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,224,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 657,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 346,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 582,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,345.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $36.66 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

