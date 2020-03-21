Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 214,708 Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,708 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Wanda Sports Group worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSG. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of WSG stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

Wanda Sports Group Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

