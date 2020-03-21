Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 158,091 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,091 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky bought 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at $342,522.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,792 shares of company stock valued at $223,397 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

