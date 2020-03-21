Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 37,476 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,954 shares of company stock valued at $430,702. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFG. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE OFG opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.