Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,843 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 76,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 832,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 253,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NYSE HPP opened at $17.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

