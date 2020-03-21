Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,234 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 79,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,037,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 364,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE CUBE opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

