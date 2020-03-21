Amalgamated Bank Acquires 7,778 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

