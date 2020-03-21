Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,231 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

