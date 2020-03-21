Amalgamated Bank Buys 19,415 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Equitable stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,350 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

