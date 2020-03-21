Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,579 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ciena by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

