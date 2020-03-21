Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caci International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $240.87.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Benchmark began coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

