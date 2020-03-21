Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.