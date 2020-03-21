Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,766 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,438.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

