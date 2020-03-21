Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,182 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

